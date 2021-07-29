CM to launch inspection system for Industries today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

K-CIS portal is meant to improve ease of doing business and ensure transparency in inspections

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the Kerala Centralised Inspection System (K-CIS) for Industries on Friday.

The Industries Minister will preside over the function which will be held in virtual mode. The centralised system was to have become operational on August 1, but the launch has been advanced by two days.

The K-CIS portal has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIS), and the system is meant to improve ease of doing business and ensure transparency in the inspections carried out by government departments, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said here on Thursday.

In a nutshell, K-CIS integrates and centralises inspections carried out by five different departments/agencies: the Departments of Factories and Boilers, Labour, Legal Metrology and Local Self Government plus the Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

Three types of inspections will be carried out through K-CIS: Inspections prior to the operationalisation of an industry, periodic inspections, and inspections taken out on the basis of complaints. The web portal will finalise the inspection schedule.

Industries will be classified into low, medium and high risk for the purpose of inspections. Inspections based on complaints from the public will be conducted solely on the basis of approvals from the department head. The inspecting officials also will be selected by the portal. It will be ensured that the same officer does not conduct inspections in an establishment twice in a row.

The industry will be alerted via SMS and e-mail about impending inspections. Once an inspection is carried out, the report will be published on the K-CIS portal within 48 hours. Both the entrepreneur and the departments concerned will be able to access the report online.

Complaints against an industry lodged by the public via the portal will be transferred to the departments concerned. Details of previous inspections also will be available on the portal. More departments and agencies including the Fire and Rescue Services and the Ground Water Department will be integrated into K-CIS in the future.