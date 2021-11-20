CM to launch e-Health in 50 more hospitals

Thiruvananthapuram

20 November 2021 19:55 IST

e-Health envisages developing an electronic demographic data base and health records

The State Government’s e-Health project is being extended to 50 more hospitals, along with the setting up of virtual IT cadre in all districts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate these projects as well as three digital innovation projects for the health sector, proposed by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC), on a virtual platform on Monday.

e-Health, which had been envisaged with the aim of developing an electronic demographic data base, electronic health records (EHRs) of a population and end-to-end automation of all government hospitals to ease hospital processes and health care service delivery, is already operational in 300 public sector hospitals.

The project is ready to be extended to 150 more hospitals, of which 50 hospitals will go on board on Monday. These include 11 hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, four each in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur, five in Thrissur and 11 hospitals each in Palakkad and Malappuram.

While extending the project to all districts, the Health Department is also setting up a virtual IT cadre, including all resource personnel with IT skills and those interested in involving in the project, to help hospitals get on the digital platform

This virtual IT cadre would also help the Government in the implementation of various e-governance projects in other departments.

The three innovative ‘emerging technology projects’ for the Health Department, developed by K-DISC, which will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister include an automated retinal image quality assessment and feedback generation project; blood bag traceability and linked blood storage centres and block chain-based vaccine coverage analysis system.