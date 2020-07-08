CM to launch ₹65-cr. project for schools

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded ₹65-crore project for infrastructure development in 56 government schools in the coastal areas of the State.

The government has sanctioned ₹65 crore in the first phase for making the 56 schools centres of excellence.

The schools will have classrooms, laboratories and libraries, staff rooms, and toilets on the basis of student ratio. Construction will be undertaken through the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation, which is the special purpose vehicle for the project.

In capital

An amount of ₹3.72 crore has been sanctioned for development of three schools in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The maximum number of schools to be developed is in Kannur district – 11, for which ₹13 crore has been sanctioned.

The online inauguration will be presided over by Minister for Fisheries J. Mercykutty Amma.