ADVERTISEMENT

CM to launch 125th anniversary celebrations of Women’s College

November 14, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside over the function. Transport Minister Antony Raju will release a promotional video made to mark the occasion.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, college Principal Anuradha V.K. said a host of programmes had been planned to mark the year-long celebrations. These would include seminar series, research conferences, exhibition, art and cultural programmes, academic extension activities, and inter-collegiate festivals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, 125 meritorious students will be provided internship opportunities in reputed organisations. As many as 125 women will also be imparted training to identify avenues for self-employment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US