CM to launch 125th anniversary celebrations of Women’s College

November 14, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the 125th anniversary celebrations of the Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside over the function. Transport Minister Antony Raju will release a promotional video made to mark the occasion.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, college Principal Anuradha V.K. said a host of programmes had been planned to mark the year-long celebrations. These would include seminar series, research conferences, exhibition, art and cultural programmes, academic extension activities, and inter-collegiate festivals.

Besides, 125 meritorious students will be provided internship opportunities in reputed organisations. As many as 125 women will also be imparted training to identify avenues for self-employment.