CM to kick-off ‘goal challenge’ as part of govt.’s anti-drug campaign

November 15, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on Wednesday inaugurate the ‘goal challenge’ campaign, as part of the second phase of the State government’s ‘No to drugs’ campaign against drug menace and substance abuse.

Making use of the spirit behind the upcoming Football World Cup for the anti-drug campaign, the State government aims to reach a target of two crore goals through ‘goal challenge’ events organised at schools, colleges, wards, kudumbashree units and government as well as private institutions.

Sportspersons, Ministers, MLAs, officials, cultural activists and others will take part in the goal challenge at the inaugural event to be held at the Central Stadium in the capital at 5 p.m. The campaign will be on till December 18.

Excise Minister M. B. Rajesh exhorted people to join the challenge. Goal posts will be arranged in local body wards, schools and other institutions as well as near the venues of World Cup match screenings for the public to take part in the challenge at a time of their convenience. The number of goals scored at each centre will be displayed.