CM to inaugurate the first Fisheries college of KUFOS in Payyanur

April 02, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Payyanur Fisheries College, the first one started under Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS), which is based at Panangad in Kochi, on Monday.

Speaking to the media, KUFOS Vice-Chancellor Rosalind George, said that the first batch of classes has already started at a rented building near Payyanur Temple Road. The formal opening of the college will be held at Subramanya Swamy Temple ground near the college at 10.30 a.m. by the CM. Saji Cherian will preside over the function.

Ms. George said the Fisheries college, started at Panangad, Ernakulam, in 1979, was the first college in the State. The second college has started in Payyanur. It will, to an extent, address challenges and problems in the Fisheries sector, especially in Aquaculture farming, she said.

India’s first University of Ocean Studies is also in Kerala. Every year, students who are capable in the field of maritime studies are leaving from the university after their studies, Ms. George said.

Now, classroom and labs have been set up in a building taken on rent for five years. As many 40 children are now undergoing Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.) at the Payyanur centre.

The Vice-Chancellor said that out of this, 20% seats are reserved for children of fishermen.

Hostel facilities are also provided for the students. Aquaculture, aquatic habitats, biodiversity, and marine inland fisheries are the main subjects that have been started in the first phase. As part of this, the government has sanctioned ₹1 crore in the first phase. Seven assistant professors have also been appointed.

She further said that 12 acres of land near Korom Government Higher Secondary school has been handed over to the university for construction of its own building.