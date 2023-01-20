HamberMenu
CM to inaugurate super-speciality block at Alappuzha MCH today

The facility has 200 beds and 50 intensive care unit beds

January 20, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the super-speciality block at the Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital.

The super-speciality block at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, will be opened on Saturday. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 5 p.m. Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar will preside. Health Minister Veena George, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian, and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will attend.

The block constructed at a cost of ₹173. 18 crore has nine super-speciality departments. The facility has 200 beds and 50 intensive care unit beds. Other facilities include six post-cath units, six step-down units and eight modular operation theatres.

