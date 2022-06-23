CM to inaugurate State revenue kalolsavam 

39 events will be held at four venues in Thrissur

The first-ever State revenue kalolsavam will begin in Thrissur on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the three-day festival at the Thekkinkadu maidan. Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside over.

Speaker M.B. Rajesh, Ministers K. Radhakrishnan and R. Bindu, MLAs, MPs, Mayor, district panchayat president, and other elected representatives will participate in the inaugural function.

Padma awardees Kalamandalam Gopi, Peruvanam Kuttan Marar, Kerala Sahitya Akademi president K. Sachithanandan, film director Sathyan Anthikkad and others will participate.

A colourful procession to the accompaniment of percussion ensembles, folk art forms, and tableaux will be taken out in Swaraj Round ahead of the inaugural function. A folk art night will be organised by the Folklore Academy after the inaugural function.

In addition to the Thekkinkadu Maidan, the main venue, programmes will be held at Town Hall, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi’s Regional Theatre, and CMS school. In all, 15 teams are participating in the festival. As many as 39 events, including eight group events, will be held as part of the kalolsavam.

Mr. Sachithanandan inaugurated a cultural conference as part of the kalolsavam on Thursday.