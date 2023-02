February 19, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State Revenue Day Celebrations and award distribution in Kollam on February 24.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside over the function while Ministers K.N. Balagopal, J. Chinchurani, district panchayat president, Mayor, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue Department, and all District Collectors will participate. Sixty State level awards will be distributed at the event.