ADVERTISEMENT

CM to inaugurate State Pattaya Mela on Thursday 

February 21, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State Pattaya (title deed) Mela here on Thursday.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside. Ministers R. Bindu and K. Radhakrishnan will be chief guests at the function. Various Ministers will distribute title deeds in other districts on Thursday.

In all, 30,510 title deeds will be distributed on Thursday in the State. As many as 1,21,604 title deeds had been distributed in the last two years in the State. After Thursday’s distribution, the total number of title deeds distributed will be 1,52,114.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government will achieve its goal of distributing 1.5 lakh title deeds in 2.5 years, according to a press release from the district administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US