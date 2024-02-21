CM to inaugurate State Pattaya Mela on Thursday 

February 21, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thrissur

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State Pattaya (title deed) Mela here on Thursday.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside. Ministers R. Bindu and K. Radhakrishnan will be chief guests at the function. Various Ministers will distribute title deeds in other districts on Thursday.

In all, 30,510 title deeds will be distributed on Thursday in the State. As many as 1,21,604 title deeds had been distributed in the last two years in the State. After Thursday’s distribution, the total number of title deeds distributed will be 1,52,114.

The government will achieve its goal of distributing 1.5 lakh title deeds in 2.5 years, according to a press release from the district administration.