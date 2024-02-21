GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM to inaugurate State Pattaya Mela on Thursday 

February 21, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State Pattaya (title deed) Mela here on Thursday.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan will preside. Ministers R. Bindu and K. Radhakrishnan will be chief guests at the function. Various Ministers will distribute title deeds in other districts on Thursday.

In all, 30,510 title deeds will be distributed on Thursday in the State. As many as 1,21,604 title deeds had been distributed in the last two years in the State. After Thursday’s distribution, the total number of title deeds distributed will be 1,52,114.

The government will achieve its goal of distributing 1.5 lakh title deeds in 2.5 years, according to a press release from the district administration.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.