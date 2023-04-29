Chief Minister to inaugurate State-level taluk adalats in Kozhikode on Sunday

April 29, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will perform the State-level inauguration of ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’, the taluk-level adalats, at Malabar Christian College grounds in Kozhikode on Sunday. The adalats are being held in 78 taluks across the State as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the LDF government.

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas told reporters here on Saturday that the adalats in four taluks in Kozhikode would be held from May 2 to 5. Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, and Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, besides Mr. Riyas, will be present at the adalats in the district.

The adalat for Kozhikode taluk will be held at the Malabar Christian College ground on May 2. The Thamarassery taluk adalat will be held at Government UP School on May 4, while the Koyilandy taluk adalat will be held at the Koyilandy Town Hall on May 6, and the Vadakara taluk adalat will be organised at the Vadakara Town Hall on May 8. All adalats will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

District Collector A. Geetha said as many as 4,207 complaints had been received in Kozhikode so far. Additional District Magistrate C. Mohammed Rafeeque and Deputy Collector P.N. Purushothaman were present.