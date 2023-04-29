CM to inaugurate Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex on May 4

April 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KOLLAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex in Kollam on May 4 and various art and cultural programmes will be staged in connection with the inauguration from May 3 to 7, Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cheriyan has said.

The complex, spread over an area of 100,000 square feet, has four blocks including entrance, exhibition, cafeteria, performance and an open-air theatre that can accommodate 600 people. The 40,000-sq. ft. entrance block containing the administrative facilities of the complex has office rooms with conference hall, craft museum for exhibiting handicrafts, memorial hall for holding meetings, and a 5,600-sq. ft. library for research purposes. The cafeteria block features an open-air cafeteria, shops for books and other products, and a 5000-sq. ft. art gallery to display rare and informative paintings by world-renowned artists.

The exhibition block houses exhibition spaces, classrooms, and workshops for art education. Through the corridors of the block, one can enjoy the visual beauty of the complex and the events held in the open-air theatre. The open-air theatre with a seating capacity of 600 comes with a green room and a stage with wide view.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highlight of the complex is the performance block with state-of-the-art technology. A fully air-conditioned 108-seater seminar hall with latest projection sound systems for international level conferences and meetings is part of the block. There are facilities for rehearsals, mimes, and street plays along with a 203-seater AV theatre system for documentary screenings. A fully air-conditioned auditorium with a seating capacity of 247, spacious storage area, green room, and modern projection control equipment, will provide a great viewing experience.

Minsiters Saji Cheriyan, K.N. Balagopal, J. Chinchurani, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan, Sivagiri Mutt general secretary Subhangananda Swamikal, N.K. Premachandran, MP, M. Mukesh, MLA, Mayor Prasanna Ernst, and KSFDC chairman Shaji N. Karun will attend the inauguration.