CM to inaugurate power project work on April 1

40 MW project on Melecheri river, Idukki

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate online the works on a 40 MW power project at Mankulam on April 1. The project is on the Melecheri river in Mankulam and Adimali grama panchayats of Devikulam taluk.

In the first phase of the project, 40 MW will be generated and in the second phase, 80 W. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will preside over the function. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine; Dean Kuriakose, MP; and A. Raja, MLA; will attend the function, said a release here.