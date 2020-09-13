CM to inaugurate new facilities at Malabar Cancer Centre

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate on Monday new facilities built as part of developing the Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC) into a Postgraduate Institute of Oncology Science and Research.
The institute with new Paediatric Haematology and Oncology Block (₹11.39 crore); Nuclear Medicine and Radiology Extension (₹9 crore); Clinical Lab Services and Translational Research Block (₹9.5 crore); and Interventional Radiology Section (₹9.5 crore) is all set for the inauguration.
It will be followed by the expansion of ₹81.69-crore Radiotherapy Block, renovation of the OP block and the laying of foundation stone for new projects worth ₹32 crore.
Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said cancer patients in the Malabar region were increasingly depending on MCC instead of going to the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.
Even during the COVID period, more than 6,000 patients visited MCC every month. The Malabar Cancer Centre was the only institution in the government sector to perform bone marrow transplants in children, she said.
