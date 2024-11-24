CM to inaugurate new building of Thalassery municipality

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the newly constructed three-storey office building of the Thalassery municipality on Monday (November 25). The municipality, established 158 years ago, is one of the first in the Malabar region.

Municipality chairperson K.M. Jamunarani said that they have plans to transform the current municipal office into a heritage museum. The building will be beautified and preserved as part of the municipality’s commitment to protecting its historical significance.

The new building has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate various administrative needs. The ground floor will house the secretary’s office, the Revenue department, and the front office. Offices for the chairman, vice chairman, and standing committee chairpersons will be on the first floor. A council hall with a seating capacity of 75 has been established on the second floor.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer will preside over the inauguration. As part of the proclamation, a procession was held in Thalassery.