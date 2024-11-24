 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

CM to inaugurate new building of Thalassery municipality

The municipality, established 158 years ago, is one of the first in the Malabar region

Published - November 24, 2024 11:46 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the newly constructed three-storey office building of the Thalassery municipality on Monday (November 25). The municipality, established 158 years ago, is one of the first in the Malabar region.

Municipality chairperson K.M. Jamunarani said that they have plans to transform the current municipal office into a heritage museum. The building will be beautified and preserved as part of the municipality’s commitment to protecting its historical significance.

The new building has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate various administrative needs. The ground floor will house the secretary’s office, the Revenue department, and the front office. Offices for the chairman, vice chairman, and standing committee chairpersons will be on the first floor. A council hall with a seating capacity of 75 has been established on the second floor.

Speaker A.N. Shamseer will preside over the inauguration. As part of the proclamation, a procession was held in Thalassery.

Published - November 24, 2024 11:46 pm IST

Related Topics

Kannur / local authority

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.