ADVERTISEMENT

CM to inaugurate IEDC Summit on October 12

October 10, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

KSUM has 453 IEDCs functioning in various educational institutions across Kerala. IEDCs provide avenues for students to learn, collaborate & transform ideas into viable products & services

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the eighth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) Summit organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on October 12.

The summit, regarded to be Asia’s largest conclave for aspiring student entrepreneurs, will be held at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside over the inaugural session. Electronics and IT secretary Rathan U. Kelkar and KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika will also speak on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Circle of Innovation’ will be the theme of the event which aims to bring together innovators from various domains and identify potential entrepreneurs from the undergraduate level. The summit will be attended by the representatives of 453 colleges, over 350 start-ups and over 60 speakers, according to a press release.

KSUM has 453 IEDCs functioning in various educational institutions across Kerala. These centres, which provide avenues for students to learn, collaborate and transform their innovative ideas into prototypes of viable products and services, work on domains ranging from agriculture and medicine to polytechnic and engineering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US