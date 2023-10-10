HamberMenu
CM to inaugurate IEDC Summit on October 12

KSUM has 453 IEDCs functioning in various educational institutions across Kerala. IEDCs provide avenues for students to learn, collaborate & transform ideas into viable products & services

October 10, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the eighth Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) Summit organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on October 12.

The summit, regarded to be Asia’s largest conclave for aspiring student entrepreneurs, will be held at the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside over the inaugural session. Electronics and IT secretary Rathan U. Kelkar and KSUM chief executive officer Anoop Ambika will also speak on the occasion.

‘Circle of Innovation’ will be the theme of the event which aims to bring together innovators from various domains and identify potential entrepreneurs from the undergraduate level. The summit will be attended by the representatives of 453 colleges, over 350 start-ups and over 60 speakers, according to a press release.

KSUM has 453 IEDCs functioning in various educational institutions across Kerala. These centres, which provide avenues for students to learn, collaborate and transform their innovative ideas into prototypes of viable products and services, work on domains ranging from agriculture and medicine to polytechnic and engineering.

