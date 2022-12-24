ADVERTISEMENT

CM to inaugurate Happiness Festival at Dharmasala

December 24, 2022 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Happiness Festival at Dharamsala in Taliparamba Assembly constituency on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, M.V. Govindan, MLA, said the festival was being celebrated on the basis of the concept of ‘happiness index’. He said a folk music band show ‘Soul of Folk’ by Atul Narukara and team will will mark the opening ceremony at the Anthoor Municipal Stadium.

Exhibition, book festival, flower show, food fest, and a handloom fair will be part of the festival which will be on till December 31.

Mr. Govindan said it was the first time in the history of the State that such an elaborate event was being organised. More than 10 lakh people are expected to attend.

The entry fee is ₹20. Admission is free for students from the constituency up to Class 10.

