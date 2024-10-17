ADVERTISEMENT

CM to inaugurate diamond jubilee of School of Management Studies at Cusat

Published - October 17, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, Hibi Eden, MP, and Seema Kannan, chairperson of Kalamassery municipality, will attend the event to be held at the seminar complex at 11 a.m, says Vice-Chancellor

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the diamond jubilee programmes of the School of Management Studies (SMS), Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), on October 19 (Saturday).

ADVERTISEMENT

“P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, Hibi Eden, MP, and Seema Kannan, chairperson of Kalamassery municipality, will attend the event to be held at the seminar complex at 11 a.m,” said M. Junaid Bushiri, Vice-Chancellor in charge of the varsity on Thursday.

The SMS was set up in 1964 under Kerala University on its Kochi campus. The late Dr. M.V. Pylee was its founding director. In 1965, it launched a three-year part-time diploma course in Industrial Management and a three-year part-time diploma course in Business Administration. It was shifted to the existing building in 1967. In 1971, it became part of the University of Kochi, according to a communication.

The SMS offers a range of programmes including MBA, PhD, and Executive Education in tune with the demands of aspirants. It was ranked 81 in the category of management institutes under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Various programmes including international conferences, global alumni meet-ups, mega conclaves, new innovative academic events, and a commemorative publication highlighting the institution’s contributions to the field of management will be held as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US