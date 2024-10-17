GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM to inaugurate diamond jubilee of School of Management Studies at Cusat

P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, Hibi Eden, MP, and Seema Kannan, chairperson of Kalamassery municipality, will attend the event to be held at the seminar complex at 11 a.m, says Vice-Chancellor

Published - October 17, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the diamond jubilee programmes of the School of Management Studies (SMS), Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), on October 19 (Saturday).

“P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, Hibi Eden, MP, and Seema Kannan, chairperson of Kalamassery municipality, will attend the event to be held at the seminar complex at 11 a.m,” said M. Junaid Bushiri, Vice-Chancellor in charge of the varsity on Thursday.

The SMS was set up in 1964 under Kerala University on its Kochi campus. The late Dr. M.V. Pylee was its founding director. In 1965, it launched a three-year part-time diploma course in Industrial Management and a three-year part-time diploma course in Business Administration. It was shifted to the existing building in 1967. In 1971, it became part of the University of Kochi, according to a communication.

The SMS offers a range of programmes including MBA, PhD, and Executive Education in tune with the demands of aspirants. It was ranked 81 in the category of management institutes under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024.

Various programmes including international conferences, global alumni meet-ups, mega conclaves, new innovative academic events, and a commemorative publication highlighting the institution’s contributions to the field of management will be held as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations.

