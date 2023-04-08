ADVERTISEMENT

CM to inaugurate Alappuzha town road network

April 08, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha town road network is all set for inauguration. The road network, built at a cost of ₹10 crore, will be launched by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a function to be held at the YMCA campus here on Tuesday at 11.30 a.m. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate 18 other roads constructed in various assembly constituencies spread across seven districts at the function.

As part of the town road network project, eight roads totalling 4.2- km have been developed using the bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) method. They are Bappu Vaidyar- Beach road (880 m), Infant- Sasthrimukku road (400 m), Dinglin junction- Vismaya Junction road (397 m), Kalath Pattamukku road (1.01 km), St. Mary’s School- Gandhi Junction road (525), Vazhichery Market road (280 m), Thumboli Junction- Poonthoppu Church road (620 m), and Providence Hospital- A.S. Canal road (145 m).

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will preside. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, A.M. Ariff, MP, MLAs- P.P. Chitharanjan and H.Salam, Alappuzha district panchayat president K.G. Rajeshwari, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar and other officials will attend the programme.

