CM to inaugurate AIDWA public meet today

January 08, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Curtain will come down on the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association at Putharikandam Maidanam here on Monday.

A public meeting in which one lakh women will participate will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 4 p.m. Small processions of women from different parts of the city will reach Putharikandam Maidanam ahead of the public meeting. A plenary session of commission papers will be held on Monday morning. It will be followed by presentation of credential report. A new central executive committee and new office-bearers will be elected at the conference. 

