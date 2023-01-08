HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM to inaugurate AIDWA public meet today

January 08, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Curtain will come down on the 13th national conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association at Putharikandam Maidanam here on Monday.

A public meeting in which one lakh women will participate will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 4 p.m. Small processions of women from different parts of the city will reach Putharikandam Maidanam ahead of the public meeting. A plenary session of commission papers will be held on Monday morning. It will be followed by presentation of credential report. A new central executive committee and new office-bearers will be elected at the conference. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.