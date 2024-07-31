CM to hold all-party meeting in Wayanad on August 1

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair an all-party meeting in landslide-hit Wayanad on August 1. He left for Kozhikode by air late July 31 and will reach Wayanad by road the following day. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheeshan will likely attend the meeting.

The conference will likely decide on compensation for victims and survivors and discuss a rehabilitation package for Wayanad. It will also review ongoing search and rescue missions.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan early Wednesday decided to intensify the ongoing search and rescue mission in the landslide-ravaged Wayanad district by deploying more personnel and equipment.

The cabinet also resolved to expedite the postmortem examination process to hasten the release of the bodies of the landslide victims to their families. The Health department has rushed more forensic teams to Wayanad.

