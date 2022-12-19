CM to formally inaugurate 82 NABL-accredited water-quality testing labs on Wednesday

December 19, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is set to formally unveil a network of 82 water quality-testing laboratories certified by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the NABL-accredited labs at the KWA headquarters here on Wednesday.

The labs were developed and obtained NABL accreditation under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), a Centrally assisted scheme for equipping rural homes with tap connections by 2024. Up to 2% of the JJM allocation can be spent on water quality monitoring and surveillance.

Prior to the JJM, the KWA operated a State Referral Institute for Water Quality (SRI) at Nettoor, Ernakulam, 14 district laboratories, and 32 sub-district labs. The SRI had obtained NABL accreditation in 2017. Thirty-eight more sub-district laboratories were started under the JJM scheme, taking the total number of labs to 85. During the period when the JJM was under way, 82 of the labs gained NABL accreditation.

Public can use facility

The public can get water samples tested at these labs for a fee. Two litres of the water samples collected the same day should be given for testing physio-chemical parameters and 100 ml for bacteriological tests. The fee can be paid online via qpay.kwa.kerala.gov.in by entering the relevant information. The website also contains instructions on submitting the water samples and information regarding rates and packages for the tests. The results can be downloaded in seven days, the KWA said.

At the district and sub-district labs, the following physio-chemical parameters are tested — pH level, colour, odour, electrical conductivity, acidity, alkalinity, sulphate, total dissolved solids, total hardness, calcium, magnesium, chloride, fluoride, iron, nitrate and residual chlorine. The bacteriological component tests are held for Coliform and E. coli.

The SRI, Nettoor, tests for 33 parameters, including heavy metals and pesticide residues.

Rates

The full test package costs ₹850 for domestic purposes and ₹3,075 for commercial applicants. A number of packages based on specific tests are also available, according to the KWA.

Over 2020-21 and 2021-22, the KWA spent ₹78.21 crore on building and equipping the facilities.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will preside over the event. Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Transport Minister Antony Raju, Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Shashi Tharoor, MP, will attend the event.