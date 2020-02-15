CM to dedicate hospital

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will on February 17 dedicate to the country the NS Cooperative Hospital project completed in four phases.

The Chief Minister will also deliver the N. Sreedharan memorial speech and lay the foundation stone for NS Cancer Centre, part of the N.S. Mediland project.

Nabard aid

The project, with an estimate of over ₹200 crore, is being implemented with financial support from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

CPI(M)’s then general secretary Prakash Karat had inaugurated the hospital with 100 beds and 8 specialties in 2006. At present, the hospital has 32 specialities, 500 beds, 95 doctors and over 950 staff members and ₹89 crore raised from individuals, government and National Cooperative Development Corporation was the capital of the hospital.

The 10-storey cancer centre coming up as part of the project will have 200 beds. The ₹90-crore centre will be built in 1,40,000 sq ft area that also includes the cellar. “We are planning to complete the construction and start functioning by 2021 end. The construction work on the NS Geriatric Centre, NS Ayurveda Hospital and staff quarters are also progressing,” said hospital authorities.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran will preside over the function and Minister J. Mercykutty Amma will honour senior doctors of the district.

Minister K. Raju will distribute the Best Nurse award at the event.