CM to declare 20,808 houses complete under LIFE mission

Staff Reporter May 14, 2022 20:11 IST

This is to be done as part of the 100-day action plan to mark the first anniversary of the LDF govt.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to make the declaration of completion of 20,808 houses under the LIFE Housing Mission as part of the 100-day action plan to mark the first anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. He will handover the keys of a house built under the project to Ameeruddin and Ayesha Beevi of Kadinamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram on May 17 at 4 p.m. Under the first 100-day action plan last year, 12,000 LIFE houses were completed. Till now, a total of 2,95,006 houses have been completed under the project, which was launched in 2016 during the tenure of the previous LDF government. The construction of 34,374 houses and 27 flat complexes are ongoing.



