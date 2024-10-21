ADVERTISEMENT

CM to commission hostels, stem cell research centre at Kerala University

Published - October 21, 2024 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will commission students’ hostels and a stem cell research centre on the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University on Wednesday.

Two Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded hostels for men and women, and an Advanced Centre for Regenerative and Stem Cell Research in Cutaneous Biology (AcREM-STEM) will be formally inaugurated on the campus in connection with the government’s fourth 100-day action programme. The projects have been undertaken with an outlay of ₹27 crore.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside over the function. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, and Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal will take part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US