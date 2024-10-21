CM to commission hostels, stem cell research centre at Kerala University

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will commission students’ hostels and a stem cell research centre on the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University on Wednesday.

Two Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded hostels for men and women, and an Advanced Centre for Regenerative and Stem Cell Research in Cutaneous Biology (AcREM-STEM) will be formally inaugurated on the campus in connection with the government’s fourth 100-day action programme. The projects have been undertaken with an outlay of ₹27 crore.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will preside over the function. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, and Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal will take part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.