CM to announce Wayanad package today

KALPETTA

12 February 2021 00:04 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will announce the Wayanad package that envisages comprehensive development of the hill district, at the Chandragiri auditorium here at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Carbon neutral park

Mr. Vijayan will also release the detailed project report of the Carbon Neutral Coffee Park on the occasion.

The Wayanad package also aims at ensuring the overall development of tribal people and farmers in the district.

Finance Minister Thomas Isaac will preside over the function.

Commerce Minister E.P. Jayarajan will inaugurate various projects to promote the consumption of coffee being produced in the district under the brand name of Wayanad Coffee and ensure a sustainable income to coffee farmers.