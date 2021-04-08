CM tests positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram

08 April 2021

He shows no symptoms, but moved to Kozhikode MCH

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Though he does not seem to have any symptoms of the disease now, as a matter of caution, the Health Department has advised that he be moved to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH), where a medical board would be put in charge of his treatment.

Two of his family members, his daughter and son-in-law, too had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 earlier in the week. Though the Chief Minister himself is always seen to be wearing a mask, he had been engaged in hectic and unrestrained election campaigning all of last month and had been seen leading many election meetings and roadshows in which thousands had participated, in total violation of all COVID-19 protocols.

He has tested positive at a time when COVID-19 cases are once again rising in the State and the health administration is bracing to face a second wave of the pandemic.

Mr. Vijayan had been administered the first dose of vaccine in the first week of March, when vaccination had been opened up for all above 60 years. It is a fact that while vaccination might not prevent all infections, even one dose affords a certain level of protection against serious disease.

With the Chief Minister testing positive, the Health Department has directed all members of his personal staff and their families as well as other officials who have been interacting with him closely these past few days to go on quarantine and to get themselves tested at appropriate time.