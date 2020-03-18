CM tells banks to extend helping hand

A meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with bankers here on Tuesday against the backdrop of the looming threat posed by the spread of COVID-19 decided to extend maximum assistance and relaxation to those who had availed of bank loans.

Mr. Vijayan urged the representatives of the State Level Bankers Committee to take steps to extend the repayment term for institutions and individuals, restructure loans and provide interest relief.

Pledging support for the government’s effort to help those in distress, SLBC convener Ajith Krishnan assured the government that the committee would hold a meeting to decide on the issues raised by the Chief Minister.

The SLBC convener said the recommendations would be submitted to the Reserve Bank of India for clearance.

Life hit in State

Mr. Vijayan told the meeting that the wave of infections had affected all spheres of life in the State with the maximum impact on the tourism, hospitality and retail trade sectors.

It had also affected the livelihood of a number of people, he pointed out, stressing the need to help them with financial aid.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Finance Secretary R.K. Singh were among those present.