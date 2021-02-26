CM tasks Balan to engage striking PSC rank holders

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday tasked Law Minister A.K. Balan to engage striking PSC rank holders in talks.
The DYFI leadership too has opened negotiations with the agitators. Mr. Balan was likely to meet them on Sunday. The government wanted to avoid the optics of PSC rank holders agitating indefinitely in front of the Secretariat as it makes a concerted political pitch for a second innings in power.
Moreover, the government did not want the youth to "play into the hands of the Opposition.” The Congress and the BJP have expressed solidarity with the agitators.
Both parties had demonstrated across the State accusing the government of backdoor appointments. Many of the protests had culminated in police action injuries to both sides.
Youth Congress leaders were on an indefinite fast at the PSC rank holders’ agitation venue. Congress MLA Shafi Parambil said the government had lied that there was no legal provision to revive the expired civil police officer (CPO) rank list. Two SFI leaders had discredited the rank list and precipitated its expiry by cheating in the PSC test. The slew of backdoor appointments had denied educated youths their chance for government employment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath