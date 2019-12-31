CM takes up anti-drug campaign

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday changed the cover photo on his Facebook account to give a major thrust to the drug-free and de-addiction campaign, as the ongoing ‘Vimukthi’ mission launched its ‘Say no to drugs’ social media drive on the New Year eve.

The new cover photo highlights the message with the theme line ‘Tomorrow’s Kerala, Drug Free Kerala.’

“Ahead of the New Year, the cover photo of my Facebook account is being changed to emphasise the drug-free message. All should become members of this campaign by supporting and cooperating with the drive,” the Chief Minister said.

United effort

The members of the State Cabinet, top officials and celebrities are expected to change the cover photos of their Facebook accounts accordingly. The public can also join the campaign by changing the FB cover photos to join the mission.

‘Vimukthi’ mission was launched under the State Excise Department to step up awareness against alcoholism and drug abuse, especially among the youth, with the support of the people and voluntary outfits, seeking to make the State drug-free.

De-addiction centres

The Excise Department has launched de-addiction centres in all the 14 districts and is planning to open subcentres in all taluks. Also, counselling centres have been set up in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. The counselling centres can be approached either directly or by calling the toll free number 14405.

‘Vimukthi’ is being carried out with the help of Student Police Cadets, anti- addiction clubs of schools and colleges, the National Service Scheme, the Kudumbasree, the State Library council, anti-alcohol organisations, and student, youth and women’s organisations.

A governing body with the Chief Minister as chairman and the Minister for Excise as vice chairman has been constituted to run the mission.