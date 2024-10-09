CM takes strong exception to Governor’s comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made a “strong exception” to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s “statement” that he had “something to hide” from Raj Bhavan.

In a letter to the Governor, Mr Vijayan said the statement had constrained him to respectfully protest against the “ farfetched and baseless” allegations aired by Mr Khan.

Mr Vijayan said the Governor seemed aggrieved that he had not provided details regarding the “so-called anti-national and anti-State activities supposedly going on in the State for the past three years, which I supposedly revealed in a public statement”.

Mr Vijayan wrote to the Governor that he had made no public statement about anti-national or anti-State activities in Kerala. He said Mr Khan had “misconceived the facts or been provided with a distorted version of actual facts. “

Mr Vijayan said he had compiled some statistical details about contraband gold interdicted outside the State’s Airports by local law enforcement.

Mr Vijayan said he termed gold smuggling an activity that jeopardised the national economy and caused significant tax losses to State and central governments. He said he had also warned of strict action against such economic offences.

He said preventing gold smuggling was primarily the Custom’s responsibility. He requested that Mr Khan raise the inflow of contraband gold through airports with the central government.

Mr Vijayan also reiterated that Mr Khan could not ask State officials to appear before him “while keeping the Chief Minister of the State in the dark.” The Chief Minister told Mr Khan he was unwilling to continue the debate.

