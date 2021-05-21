CM takes over minority welfare

In a significant move, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken over the portfolio involving minorities’ welfare.

The decision not to entrust the portfolio to ministers hailing from the minority community is a political move in the light of criticism, especially by the Syro-Malabar church, that benefits such as minority scholarships were being appropriated by the Muslim community.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC) was quick to react hailing the decision to take over the portfolio of minority welfare that was handled by K.T. Jaleel in the last LDF ministry. Dr. Jaleel had to resign after the Kerala Lok Ayukta found him guilty of nepotism.

Mr. Vijayan is the first Chief Minister to handle the department since its creation 13 years ago.

Jacob G. Palyakkapilly, deputy secretary general, KCBC, welcomed the decision. “A large section of the minority community had been demanding that the Chief Minister should handle the portfolio,” he added.

Formed under General Administration Department in 2008, the department is the nodal agency for implementing both Central and State schemes and projects. The Kerala State Minority Commission, Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation, Madrassa Teachers Welfare Fund, and Coaching Centre for Minority Youth comes under the department. It implements projects and programmes for the welfare of Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and Parsis.