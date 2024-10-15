CM tables report of the high-level team probe against Ajith Kumar

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday tabled the findings of the high-level team that probed accusations of corruption and criminality against former Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar.

Mr. Vijayan said the government had nothing to hide and wanted to clear the air surrounding the controversy.

The team, led by State Police Chief Shaikh Darvesh Saheb, had also probed Mr. Ajith Kumar’s alleged “secret parleys” with the top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leadership.

It found that Mr Ajith Kumar had met with the RSS leadership in Thrissur and Kovalam in 2023. However, it could not ascertain the purpose of the closed-door meetings. The investigators could find no independent witnesses or other evidence regarding what transpired at the one-to-ones.

The team observed that some quarters had raised allegations in the media that Mr. Ajith Kumar had met the RSS leadership for personal reasons, including assistance in getting the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and the inclusion of the ADGP’s name in the UPSC’s select list for the post of State Police Chief.

“However, the team could not get any evidence to prove or disprove the same. If he (Mr. Ajith Kumar) met the leaders for such favours, it violates All India Service Rules,” the report said.

The SPC’s team refrained from commenting on the accusations of illegal tree felling, unlawful amassment of wealth, profiting from interdicting gold carriers, acquisition of prime property and nepotism raised against the officer by Independent legislator P.V. Anvar.

It pointed out that the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau was probing the allegations. The police also did not fiund any evidence to substantiate Mr Anvar’s allegation that Mr Ajith Kumar had ordered an illegal wiretap on Ministers, opposition leaders, legislators and other private individuals.

The police stated that the Vigilance was probing Mr. Anvar’s accusation that Mr Ajith Kumar had received a hefty bribe from the owner of an online television channel for helping the newsperson evade arrest in a case relating to the leak of police communication.

The investigation team said Mr. Anvar’s accusation that Mr. Ajith Kumar was involved in the murder of Ridan Basil, a resident of Malappuram, had no factual basis.

The report said the Vigilance was investigating Mr. Anvar’s accusation that Mr. Ajith Kumar had used a call forwarding facility to communicate with gold smugglers in the country and abroad.

The report noted that another special team was probing the accusation that Mr. Ajith Kumar had conspired with the RSS leadership to scuttle the Thrissur Pooram to advantage the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls by triggering Hindu resentment.

The report said the CBI was investigating the “involvement or otherwise” of the Tanur custodial death case.