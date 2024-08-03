CM stresses unity and not dissonance on Wayanad aid

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said solidarity is the hour’s need and “faint voices of dissonance” are best ignored.

Mr. Vijayan’s response came at a press conference on Saturday after a journalist pointed out that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran had purportedly objected to Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, contributing a month’s salary of ₹50,000 to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Mr. Sudhakaran told television journalists that Congress had its channel for rushing aid to Wayanad and that the party did not require handing over its resources to the “Left.”

Mr. Chennithala said Wayanad stressed the need for a unified response to help the distressed population in Wayanad. “I spoke to Mr. Sudhakaran. He said he had not made any adverse comments against me,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the situation demanded unity of effort and spirit. He pointed out that there was nothing unusual about individuals contributing to the CMDRF. “Former KPCC presidents, including V.M. Sudheeran, have contributed to the CMDRF. However, the onus was on the government to ensure that the funds were used for the right purpose,” he added.