CM stresses on role of people’s representatives in mitigating the impact of climate change

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed on the role of people’s representatives in spearheading efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and to ensure the livelihood of cross-sections that face the brunt of such vagaries.

He was inaugurating an interactive session organised for legislators at the Legislative Assembly under the aegis of Environment Department, Kerala Legislative Assembly Media and Parliamentary Study Centre and UNICEF on Tuesday.

Emphasising the urgency of combating climate change without delay, Mr. Vijayan underscored the critical need to address climate change challenges while safeguarding livelihoods and biodiversity.

He highlighted Kerala’s vulnerability to floods and other natural calamities as direct consequences of climate change. “Be it the floods and the unprecedented heatwave we witnessed this year, we have witnessed first-hand the interconnectedness of climate change impacts,” he said, emphasising that proactive measures are essential to mitigate future disasters.

The Chief Minister spoke on the collaborative initiative with UNICEF aimed to present the Environment Department’s climate action plan, foster discussions on Kerala’s climate challenges, secure financial resources for climate resilience activities, promote local projects and enhance conservation efforts.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who delivered the keynote address, demanded priority for ensuring the well-being of the “victims” of climate change. He also advocated a paradigm shift in policy formulation by incorporating climate change and its impacts in such exercises. The conventional crop calendar must also be rewritten, he added.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Speaker A.N. Shamseer highlighted the Kerala Legislative Assembly’s significant engagement with environmental concerns, revealing that over the last three years, 24 questions pertaining to environmental issues had been raised. The topic of climate change is a priority for the Assembly, and we are committed to addressing it comprehensively, he said.

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, Assembly Committee on Environment chairperson E.K. Vijayan, Assembly secretary N. Krishnakumar and UNICEF Chief of Social Policy for Tamil Nadu and Kerala K.L. Rao also spoke on the occasion.