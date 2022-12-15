CM stresses need for modernisation of PSUs

December 15, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

25 PSUs in Kerala became profitable in the last fiscal, registering a turnover of ₹3,892 crore, says Pinarayi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has highlighted the importance of professionalism and planning to better the performance of public sector enterprises. Inaugurating the valedictory of the Foundation Day celebrations of the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) here on Thursday, he said the State government’s approach was to support and protect PSUs rather than sell them off.

Mr. Vijayan said 25 PSUs in Kerala had become profitable in the last fiscal, registering a turnover of ₹3,892 crore. Reminding employees of their role in creating a conducive environment for PSUs to thrive and flourish, he urged them to be ready to accept the need for modernisation and diversification of products. Speaker A.N. Shamseer also spoke.

Earlier, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve launched the new website of C-DIT and inaugurated an exhibition organised in connection with the Foundation day celebrations. He urged C-DIT to focus on technologies and platforms aimed at better citizen service. The exhibition features the various technologies developed by C-DIT over the years.

Director, C-DIT, G. Jayaraj was also present.

