  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Prize money: How much will Argentina or France get for winning the 2022 final?

CM stresses need for modernisation of PSUs

25 PSUs in Kerala became profitable in the last fiscal, registering a turnover of ₹3,892 crore, says Pinarayi

December 15, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has highlighted the importance of professionalism and planning to better the performance of public sector enterprises. Inaugurating the valedictory of the Foundation Day celebrations of the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT) here on Thursday, he said the State government’s approach was to support and protect PSUs rather than sell them off.

Mr. Vijayan said 25 PSUs in Kerala had become profitable in the last fiscal, registering a turnover of ₹3,892 crore. Reminding employees of their role in creating a conducive environment for PSUs to thrive and flourish, he urged them to be ready to accept the need for modernisation and diversification of products. Speaker A.N. Shamseer also spoke.

Earlier, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve launched the new website of C-DIT and inaugurated an exhibition organised in connection with the Foundation day celebrations. He urged C-DIT to focus on technologies and platforms aimed at better citizen service. The exhibition features the various technologies developed by C-DIT over the years.

Director, C-DIT, G. Jayaraj was also present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.