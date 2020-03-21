CM: State will enforce Sunday’s janata curfew

Thiruvananthapuram

21 March 2020 00:21 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State government fully endorses the janata curfew (people’s curfew) on Sunday, proposed by the Centre.

He said here on Friday that the State government would fully enforce the curfew norms. No public transport facility, including KSRTC buses or the Kochi metro rail service, will operate that day. He announced a slew of measures being adopted by the government as part of social distancing

The Chief Minister announced that local self government bodies had been asked to extend the last date of licence renewals and revenue recovery proceedings to April 30.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the State government has identified 4,400 single rooms in 22 private medical college hostels in the State which may be utilised as COVID-19 care centres if necessary.

The expert committee guiding the State government in epidemic management has been asked to come up with a proposal on how COVID-19 testing can be expedited.

The Industries Department has been asked to make arrangements for the personal protection equipment and oxygen cylinders that the Health Department will need additionally, while the Public Works Department will be in charge of equipping the identified corona care centres adequately.