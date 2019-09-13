CM: society has big role in protecting children’s rights

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said society has as much role as parents and teachers in protecting the rights of children.

Flagging off a mega bike rally organised by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in association with Dream Riders Kerala for creating awareness on child rights at Koothuparamba here on Friday, the Chief Minister said children were often treated in an inhuman way by some people. Childhood that pursues flowers, butterflies, and dreams is being strangled by the brutality of adults, he said, adding that such cruel treatment of children was not in conformity with humanity and civilisation.

“Joyful childhood is the right of every child, and children should have the opportunity to experience and enjoy childhood in all its purity, and society could play a big role in ensuring that,” Mr. Vijayan said. Law alone is not enough to prevent child abuse, he said, stressing the need for robust awareness programmes. “Smiling faces of children are signs of hope, and they cannot be allowed to be smothered. The government has formed an exclusive department for women and children considering the importance of their protection,” he noted.

Commission Chairman P. Suresh Kumar presided over the function held at Nirmalagiri College at Koothuparamba. K.K. Ragesh, MP; District Collector T.V. Subhash, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Kannur Range) K. Sethuraman, and NCC Additional Director Major General B.G. Gilganchi were present.Around 400 motorcyclists participated in the rally, the first phase of which will conclude at Kanyakumari on September 15. The second phase will be up to Jammu and Kashmir, an official press release said.