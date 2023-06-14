ADVERTISEMENT

CM slapping false cases against Congress leaders to escape from corruption allegations, says Satheesan

June 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

V.D. Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to silence Congress leaders by slapping false cases against them to escape from the corruption allegations levelled against him.

He told the media on Wednesday that the case against K. Sudhakaran, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, was an example. The complainant in the case was a sympathiser of the CPI(M), Mr. Satheesan alleged. He had reportedly given ₹10 crore to suspected fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal. Another ₹25 lakh was given later reportedly in Mr. Sudhakaran’s presence. “There is no logic to this complaint. On whose behalf the ₹10 crore was given? The attempt is to trap Mr. Sudhakaran after fabricating a statement. When this incident happened Mr. Sudhakaran was not an MP,” he added.

Monson case: CB issues fresh summons, asks Sudhakaran to depose before it on June 23

Meanwhile, Mr. Satheesan said that he would take up the case of K.K. Harshina, an Adivaram native who is reportedly suffering health problems due to a botched up C-Section surgery performed at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, with the Chief Minister and the Health Minister. A surgical instrument was allegedly left behind in her abdomen. Mr. Satheesan said she was eligible for a fair compensation. He also sought action against those responsible for the incident.

