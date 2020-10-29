CM slams IUML over quota stand

Thiruvananthapuram

29 October 2020 20:38 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday slammed the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for attempting to stir up resentment against the government on the issue of providing 10% reservation in government jobs for economically disadvantaged persons from forward caste communities.

The IUML should realise that Kerala was the only State that accorded backward class reservation for Muslims.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019, with an overwhelming majority to succour the poor among forward castes without diminishing the existing 50% quota for SC/ST and backward class communities.

Advertising

Advertising

The LDF government would ensure that nobody misused the new reservation policy to rob the backward classes and SC/ST communities of their due.

The LDF manifesto had promised social justice for all. It had recognised poverty as a marker of backwardness much earlier than other political formations.

The government had ensured that the creamy layer ineligibility criteria did not deprive backward castes of their allocation.