CM slams derogatory comment about Prophet

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) bid to otherise the Muslim community.

He said the derogatory remarks against the Prophet by two Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons have also undermined the social security of lakhs of Indians employed in Islamic nations in the Gulf. The BJP has shamed India and eroded its international standing and reputation.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said BJP had brought shame to India. He tweeted: “By insulting the Prophet and a religion, the BJP has made India look like a theocracy. What else can be expected of a party which is hell bend on wrecking everything we have built up and cherished.”

Mr. Vijayan said Hindutva forces had crossed the line by shaming India's secular tradition. It spawned intolerance and Islamophobia. Islamic nations have condemned the BJP's utterances. Gulf nations had historical, economic and social ties with India. They had traditionally viewed India and its storied secular tradition positively.

The Constitution guarantees citizens to preach, profess and practise the religion of their choice. Demonising the Prophet is the RSS's top agenda. RSS ideologue Savarkar had portrayed Muslims, Christians and Communists as enemies of "Hindu Rashtra".

Mr. Vijayan also urged public resistance against attempts to divide society on religious lines. The Constitution has outlawed the denigration of other religions.

Nobody has the right to humiliate another person's faith. The Centre should prosecute hate speech. It should uphold constitutional values.