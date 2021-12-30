CM slams bid to portray Guru as sectarian

Pinarayi inaugurates 89th Sivagiri pilgrimage

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the bid to bracket social reformer Sree Narayana Guru with a particular set of people.

He said such attempts denied the Renaissance humanist in the seer and negated his message of universal love and peace. The Guru himself had dissuaded the effort to portray him as the symbol of any one particular group.

Mr. Vijayan was inaugurating the 89th Sivagiri pilgrimage here. He lamented that many were still immune to the Guru’s message. The social reformer had insisted that humankind served itself better via education and improvement of living conditions.

The path to such an egalitarian future lay through the understanding that humans were born equal. They had equal rights. The Guru had put religion secondary to human upliftment and emancipation. He had famously said that humans should improve, irrespective of their faith.

Sree Narayana Guru was a seer and social reformer at the same time. His teachings had triggered the renaissance movement in Kerala. However, some quarters denied the Guru’s progressive teachings. Such revanchist forces aspired to pull back Kerala into the medieval ages. They wanted to exacerbate religious and caste divisions to reap political dividends. The Guru’s message of equality and fraternity assumed more significance in the present context.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader M.K. Kanimozhi, MP, Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust (SNDST) president Swamy Sachidananda, V. Joy and K. Babu, MLAs, former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, Varkala municipality chairperson K.M. Laji, and SNDST general secretary Swamy Rithambar Ananda were among those who spoke.