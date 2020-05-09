CM slams attempt to sow communal division

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday condemned the purported attempted to sow seeds of communal strife in the State during the time of the COVID-19 crisis.

He said some quarters had spread the message that the government had raided the coffers of Hindu temples to tide over its financial crisis. Treasury figures showed the opposite.

The government had released public funds to prop up Devaswoms in the State. It had released ₹142 crore to augment the infrastructure for pilgrims at Sabarimala.

Mr. Vijayan alluded to his critics by citing the adage ‘mosquitoes were interested in the blood even if they were offered milk.’

He asked the media to refrain from sensationalising the situation at border check-posts. It was inevitable that arrivals faced some amount of delay at border checkpoints given the lockdown and social distancing regulations.