CM silent on Mullaperiyar, loud on SilverLine: UDF

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was strangely silent about Mullaperiyar. But he could not resist harping about the “environmentally and economically” unviable SilverLine project.

The precarious situation of the 126-year-old barrier had endangered the peace of mind and security of 40 lakh Keralites living downstream. However, Mr. Vijayan seemed least bothered.

Tamil Nadu continued to release water at will from Mullaperiyar with impunity. It rarely bothered to warn Kerala or the populace. Tamil Nadu dam authorities routinely let out water at night flooding homes and inundating farmlands.

The Sate government’s response seemed muted. Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine merely “felt pained” by Tamil Nadu’s actions and has done little to mitigate the situation, he said.

Kerala has not called for an urgent meeting of the Mullaperiyar Supervisory Committee appointed by the Supreme Court. The State government’s legal response to the situation appeared weak, Mr. Satheesan said.

Mr. Vijayan has limited his response to penning entreaties to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M. K. Stalin, he said.

The Centre has not cleared the SilverLine project. However, Mr. Vijayan was pushing ahead with the quixotic scheme as if in a hurry to leave behind a legacy of his rule, he said.

The government has single-mindedly forged ahead with land acquisition for SilverLine. The Railways has not given clearance for the project. Kerala has done no comprehensive environmental and social impact study, Mr. Satheesan said.

Notwithstanding the UDF Opposition, the CPI(M) State secretary said SilverLine would catalyse Kerala’s development. It would also reduce the State’s carbon footprint, decongest its clogged roads and open up the hinterlands for development, he said.